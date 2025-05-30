Left Menu

Saudi Warning to Iran: Act on Nuclear Deal or Face War Risks

In a pivotal diplomatic moment, Saudi Arabia's defense minister conveyed a critical warning to Iranian leaders urging them to seriously consider President Trump's nuclear negotiation offer to avert possible conflict with Israel. This message reflects Saudi Arabia's strategic push for stability in a volatile region.

In an unprecedented diplomatic gesture, Saudi Arabia's defense minister delivered a strong message to Tehran, urging Iranian leaders to take President Trump's nuclear agreement offer seriously. The warning, intended to prevent escalating tensions with Israel, highlights the region's fragile geopolitical landscape.

The high-stakes meeting, attended by key Iranian officials like President Masoud Pezeshkian, underscored the urgent need for diplomatic resolution. Saudi Arabia, concerned with regional stability, fears escalation in an area already battered by conflict, conveyed the importance of a timely agreement, cautioning against Israel's potential military actions.

Despite restored diplomatic ties post-2023 détente, historical animosities linger. With Prince Khalid emphasizing restraint to avert U.S. provocation, the Kingdom remains wary of Iran's role, urging cautious diplomacy while asserting regional influence amidst complex power dynamics.

