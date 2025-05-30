Criticism Over Alleged Temple Land Leasing Sparks Political Controversy

In a strong rebuke, YSRCP leader M Vishnu has taken aim at the TDP-led government for allegedly leasing temple lands without a public auction, condemning the decision as a 'cultural betrayal.'

He pointed out that the current policy allows for temple lands to be leased for up to 33 years at nominal rates, bypassing essential court-mandated procedures that ensure transparency and fairness.

Vishnu accused the government of exploiting sacred temple assets under the pretense of charity and neglecting legal safeguards and public interest, urging an immediate reversal of the policy.

He raised concerns over the management of over 4 lakh acres of land by the Endowments department, noting that only 1 lakh acres are generating revenue, while 87,000 acres are encroached upon.

He linked the current attempts to a previous endeavor during the TDP's last term, where lands like Sadavarti Satram were nearly misallocated before court intervention.

Vishnu highlighted the absence of cabinet approval and accused the government of transferring temple assets worth crores to selected organizations without accountability, stressing the necessity of auctions in securing temple finances.

The YSRCP leader pledged legal action to protect temple lands, likening the current approach to distributing 'lentils and jaggery.'

The ruling TDP has yet to offer a response to these allegations.

