Left Menu

Criticism Over Alleged Temple Land Leasing Sparks Political Controversy

YSRCP leader M Vishnu criticized the TDP-led government's decision to lease temple lands without public auction, calling it a 'cultural betrayal.' Vishnu highlighted the lack of transparency and accused the government of undermining religious institutions through politically motivated land deals. The TDP has not yet responded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 30-05-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 13:36 IST
Criticism Over Alleged Temple Land Leasing Sparks Political Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong rebuke, YSRCP leader M Vishnu has taken aim at the TDP-led government for allegedly leasing temple lands without a public auction, condemning the decision as a 'cultural betrayal.'

He pointed out that the current policy allows for temple lands to be leased for up to 33 years at nominal rates, bypassing essential court-mandated procedures that ensure transparency and fairness.

Vishnu accused the government of exploiting sacred temple assets under the pretense of charity and neglecting legal safeguards and public interest, urging an immediate reversal of the policy.

He raised concerns over the management of over 4 lakh acres of land by the Endowments department, noting that only 1 lakh acres are generating revenue, while 87,000 acres are encroached upon.

He linked the current attempts to a previous endeavor during the TDP's last term, where lands like Sadavarti Satram were nearly misallocated before court intervention.

Vishnu highlighted the absence of cabinet approval and accused the government of transferring temple assets worth crores to selected organizations without accountability, stressing the necessity of auctions in securing temple finances.

The YSRCP leader pledged legal action to protect temple lands, likening the current approach to distributing 'lentils and jaggery.'

The ruling TDP has yet to offer a response to these allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025