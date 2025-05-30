Teen Injured in Accidental Resort Shooting
A 17-year-old girl, Tejal Shivram Bhide, was injured at a resort in Maharashtra's Palghar district due to accidental firearm discharge. Authorities report she was with a male friend when the incident occurred. Her friend is detained, and the weapon confiscated. She is currently undergoing surgery to remove the bullet.
- Country:
- India
A 17-year-old girl, Tejal Shivram Bhide, sustained a gunshot wound at a resort in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Friday. According to a senior police official, the injury may have resulted from an accidental firearm discharge.
The unfortunate incident happened around 1 PM. Bhide, who was accompanied by a male friend, was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and later transferred to a super-speciality hospital for surgery to remove the bullet lodged in her spine.
Local police disclosed that the male companion has been detained, and the firearm was confiscated from the resort room. However, there's been no official confirmation regarding rumors of Bhide being intentionally shot.
ALSO READ
Manipur Police Debunk Rumored Threats Before Shirui Lily Festival
Assam Government Plans Relocation of Police Battalion to Prevent Encroachment
Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes Bihar Police for Alleged Hindrance of Rahul Gandhi's Event
Bihar Police tried to stop me but couldn't as youth of country behind me: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Darbhanga.
Delhi Police Crack Down on Illegal Call Centre Scam