Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks: Ceasefire Discussions in Istanbul
Russia and Ukraine aim to hold discussions on a possible ceasefire next week in Istanbul, with both countries prepared to deliberate on conditions. Russia is ready for talks, but Ukraine seeks peace terms first. NATO's expansion remains a significant concern for Russia.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 16:36 IST
Next week, the Kremlin and Ukraine are expected to engage in discussions in Istanbul regarding ceasefire conditions in the ongoing conflict, with Russia praising the U.S.'s role in facilitating these talks.
Scheduled for June 2, the proposed meeting is contingent on Ukraine's review of peace proposals. As reported, Russia's insistence includes halting NATO's eastward expansion.
The U.S. envoy, Keith Kellogg, acknowledged Russia's apprehensions as valid, coinciding with President Putin's unwavering stance on NATO's boundaries. Despite the ongoing conflict, diplomatic engagements continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
