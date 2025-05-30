Next week, the Kremlin and Ukraine are expected to engage in discussions in Istanbul regarding ceasefire conditions in the ongoing conflict, with Russia praising the U.S.'s role in facilitating these talks.

Scheduled for June 2, the proposed meeting is contingent on Ukraine's review of peace proposals. As reported, Russia's insistence includes halting NATO's eastward expansion.

The U.S. envoy, Keith Kellogg, acknowledged Russia's apprehensions as valid, coinciding with President Putin's unwavering stance on NATO's boundaries. Despite the ongoing conflict, diplomatic engagements continue.

