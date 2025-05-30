Bomb Threat Prompts Evacuation at Haryana Civil Secretariat
The Haryana civil secretariat was evacuated following a bomb threat received via email. Security forces, including the CISF and police, conducted a thorough search of the premises. The alert was initially issued by the Haryana CID, and similar incidents have occurred recently, including a hoax threat at the Punjab and Haryana High Court.
The Haryana civil secretariat experienced a tense afternoon when a bomb threat was reported via email, leading to a full evacuation of the building. The strategic response was immediate, with the CISF and police officials rapidly mobilizing forces to ensure public safety.
According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Udaypal Singh, the CISF and Chandigarh police acted swiftly, making public announcements and securing the area around the secretariat. Security protocols were enhanced given the proximity of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's residence.
In a coordinated operation, the bomb disposal squad, fire brigade, ambulance, quick reaction teams, and dog squad converged on the scene. The highly trained teams conducted comprehensive searches in the high-security zone. This incident mirrors a recent bomb scare at the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which proved to be a false alarm.
