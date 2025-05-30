Driver's Court Appearance Stirs Emotions in Liverpool Tragedy
Paul Doyle appeared in court charged with causing grievous bodily harm after driving into a crowd of Liverpool fans. The charges, linked to injuries of 79 people, carry a possible life sentence. The city was celebrating Liverpool's title win when the incident, not suspected as terrorism, occurred.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 30-05-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 16:59 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Paul Doyle made his initial court appearance Friday, facing charges of causing grievous bodily harm after he allegedly drove into a crowd of Liverpool fans celebrating their Premier League triumph.
The 53-year-old's reckless actions resulted in 79 injuries, including to two children, with seven victims still hospitalized. Doyle is accused of dangerous driving and other serious offenses, possibly facing life imprisonment if found guilty.
Merseyside Police believe Doyle acted alone, without terrorist intent, as the city remains shaken by the tragic turn of celebrations into chaos.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Intensity Peaks as Premier League Contenders Battle for Champions League Glory
Arne Slot Balances Relaxation and Motivation for Premier League Champions
Arsenal's Champions League Return & Emotional Premier League Farewells
Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders abandoned due to rain.
Sunrisers Hyderabad defeat Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets in Indian Premier League.