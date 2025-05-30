Driver's Court Appearance Stirs Emotions in Liverpool Tragedy

Paul Doyle made his initial court appearance Friday, facing charges of causing grievous bodily harm after he allegedly drove into a crowd of Liverpool fans celebrating their Premier League triumph.

The 53-year-old's reckless actions resulted in 79 injuries, including to two children, with seven victims still hospitalized. Doyle is accused of dangerous driving and other serious offenses, possibly facing life imprisonment if found guilty.

Merseyside Police believe Doyle acted alone, without terrorist intent, as the city remains shaken by the tragic turn of celebrations into chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)