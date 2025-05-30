Left Menu

Delhi Police Busts Gun Racket at Jangpura Hotel

Delhi Police arrested five men at a Jangpura hotel, seizing two country-made pistols and 14 live cartridges. The suspects, originating from Madhya Pradesh, were nabbed following a tip-off. Akash Yadav, the main accused, has a record. The police also recovered cash, smartphones, and tech gadgets.

Updated: 30-05-2025 18:24 IST
In a significant bust, Delhi Police apprehended five suspects at a hotel in Jangpura, confiscating two country-made pistols along with 14 live cartridges. The arrest followed a vital tip-off and has uncovered a potential network extending from Madhya Pradesh.

The suspects identified include Akash Yadav, Sachin Gupta, Krishna Rai, Subhajit Goswami, and Prakhar Shrivastav. Akash Yadav, notable as the primary accused, has a history of criminal activities dating back to a robbery case in 2016.

Authorities recovered Rs 35,000 in cash, eight smartphones, a laptop, and a tablet from the scene. Investigations continue as police seek to unravel the syndicate's operations and identify further connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

