Tribunal Slaps Fine on Saxena for Misleading Claims
The National Green Tribunal fined Vipin Kumar Saxena Rs 25,000 for allegedly misleading the tribunal about his Environmental Clearance status related to sand mining on Uttar Pradesh's Dhasan River. The tribunal found Saxena's claim that he wasn't informed of the EC cancellation to be false, wasting the tribunal's time.
- Country:
- India
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed a Rs 25,000 fine on Vipin Kumar Saxena for misleading claims regarding his Environmental Clearance (EC) status. Saxena, involved in sand mining on Uttar Pradesh's Dhasan River, allegedly misrepresented his receipt of the EC cancellation notice.
Saxena approached the tribunal to address EC restoration delays by the UP State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), claiming compliance with conditions. However, the NGT confirmed the EC cancellation was communicated through official channels, contradicting Saxena's assertions.
The tribunal, chaired by Justice Prakash Shrivastava, found Saxena's claims of not receiving the EC cancellation order unsubstantiated. For his false claims and wasting tribunal time, Saxena faces a fine payable within two weeks, the tribunal ruled.
ALSO READ
Fraudulent Land Allotment Scandal Unraveled in Uttar Pradesh
Tragedy on the Roads: Multiple Fatal Accidents in Uttar Pradesh
Tech-Driven Transformation: Uttar Pradesh's Panchayat Revolution
Empowering Girls: Uttar Pradesh's Digital and Financial Revolution
Scorching Heatwave Sweeps Across Uttar Pradesh: IMD Issues Alert