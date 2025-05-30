Left Menu

Tribunal Slaps Fine on Saxena for Misleading Claims

The National Green Tribunal fined Vipin Kumar Saxena Rs 25,000 for allegedly misleading the tribunal about his Environmental Clearance status related to sand mining on Uttar Pradesh's Dhasan River. The tribunal found Saxena's claim that he wasn't informed of the EC cancellation to be false, wasting the tribunal's time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 18:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed a Rs 25,000 fine on Vipin Kumar Saxena for misleading claims regarding his Environmental Clearance (EC) status. Saxena, involved in sand mining on Uttar Pradesh's Dhasan River, allegedly misrepresented his receipt of the EC cancellation notice.

Saxena approached the tribunal to address EC restoration delays by the UP State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), claiming compliance with conditions. However, the NGT confirmed the EC cancellation was communicated through official channels, contradicting Saxena's assertions.

The tribunal, chaired by Justice Prakash Shrivastava, found Saxena's claims of not receiving the EC cancellation order unsubstantiated. For his false claims and wasting tribunal time, Saxena faces a fine payable within two weeks, the tribunal ruled.

