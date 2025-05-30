Tribunal Slaps Fine on Saxena for Misleading Claims

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed a Rs 25,000 fine on Vipin Kumar Saxena for misleading claims regarding his Environmental Clearance (EC) status. Saxena, involved in sand mining on Uttar Pradesh's Dhasan River, allegedly misrepresented his receipt of the EC cancellation notice.

Saxena approached the tribunal to address EC restoration delays by the UP State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), claiming compliance with conditions. However, the NGT confirmed the EC cancellation was communicated through official channels, contradicting Saxena's assertions.

The tribunal, chaired by Justice Prakash Shrivastava, found Saxena's claims of not receiving the EC cancellation order unsubstantiated. For his false claims and wasting tribunal time, Saxena faces a fine payable within two weeks, the tribunal ruled.