IED Explosion Injures Security Personnel in Anti-Naxal Operation

A security personnel was injured in an IED blast during an anti-Naxal operation in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district. The explosion targeted a joint security team during a combing operation. Post-encounter, the district police seized explosives and intensified their operations in pursuit of Maoist leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chaibasa | Updated: 30-05-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 19:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A security personnel suffered injuries from an IED explosion during an anti-Naxal operation in West Singhbhum district, Jharkhand, officials reported on Friday.

The improvised explosive device, planted by the proscribed CPI (Maoist) group, detonated as security forces conducted a combing operation near Tiriposi village under Jaraikela police jurisdiction.

This incident followed an armed confrontation between Maoists and a combined security force comprising CRPF, CoBRA, Jharkhand Jaguars, district armed police, and Odisha Police's Special Operation Group. The injured, Sunil Kumar of 209 Battalion CoBRA, received initial medical treatment before further hospitalization. Security forces also recovered explosives, uniforms, and various supplies from the site.

The district police have ramped up efforts in the Kolhan region, driven by intelligence on the presence of senior Maoist figures, including Misir Besra, with a Rs 1 crore bounty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

