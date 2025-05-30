Left Menu

Pakistan Appoints Ambassador to Afghanistan: Diplomatic Ties Upgraded

Pakistan will appoint an ambassador to Afghanistan, marking the first such nomination since the Taliban's takeover in 2021. This move indicates a softening of the strained diplomatic relationship between the two countries. Although not formal recognition, it suggests enhanced engagement between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 19:43 IST
Pakistan Appoints Ambassador to Afghanistan: Diplomatic Ties Upgraded
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Pakistan is set to appoint an ambassador to Afghanistan for the first time since the Taliban took control of Kabul in 2021. This announcement marks a significant shift in diplomatic relations between the neighboring countries, reflecting an easing of prior tensions.

The announcement was made by Pakistan's foreign minister, Ishaq Dar, who noted that bilateral ties have improved since his recent visit to Kabul. Currently, the diplomatic mission in both countries is headed by a charge d'affaires, a position inferior to that of an ambassador. The name of the nominee for the ambassadorship has not yet been disclosed.

China's role as a mediator in region was underscored by its recent hosting of an informal meeting between Pakistani officials and the Afghan Taliban administration. The move to upgrade diplomatic representation could be seen as a step towards eventual recognition of the Taliban, although Islamabad maintains its concerns about cross-border militancy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025