Pakistan Appoints Ambassador to Afghanistan: Diplomatic Ties Upgraded
Pakistan will appoint an ambassador to Afghanistan, marking the first such nomination since the Taliban's takeover in 2021. This move indicates a softening of the strained diplomatic relationship between the two countries. Although not formal recognition, it suggests enhanced engagement between Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Pakistan is set to appoint an ambassador to Afghanistan for the first time since the Taliban took control of Kabul in 2021. This announcement marks a significant shift in diplomatic relations between the neighboring countries, reflecting an easing of prior tensions.
The announcement was made by Pakistan's foreign minister, Ishaq Dar, who noted that bilateral ties have improved since his recent visit to Kabul. Currently, the diplomatic mission in both countries is headed by a charge d'affaires, a position inferior to that of an ambassador. The name of the nominee for the ambassadorship has not yet been disclosed.
China's role as a mediator in region was underscored by its recent hosting of an informal meeting between Pakistani officials and the Afghan Taliban administration. The move to upgrade diplomatic representation could be seen as a step towards eventual recognition of the Taliban, although Islamabad maintains its concerns about cross-border militancy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
