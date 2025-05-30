Punjab's Major Crackdown: 80,000 Litres of Ethanol Seized

In a sweeping operation against illegal liquor activities, the Punjab Excise Department has successfully seized 80,000 litres of ethanol in Bathinda. Eight individuals have been apprehended following the overnight raids, underscoring the state's ongoing efforts to curb illicit liquor, according to Finance and Excise Minister Harpal Singh Cheema.

The ethanol, transported via trucks with Gujarat registration plates, points towards its origin from the state of Gujarat. The seizure also involved the impoundment of two cars and an SUV linked to the case. Minister Cheema revealed that those arrested, hailing from Bathinda, Uttar Pradesh, and Nepal, are facing severe legal charges, possibly leading to life imprisonment.

Cheema emphasized the potential danger posed by the seized substance, capable of producing a large quantity of illegal liquor or sanitiser. He reiterated the AAP government's commitment to eliminating drugs and illicit liquor from Punjab, warning perpetrators of the stern legal repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)