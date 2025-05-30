Saudi Arabia Urges Iran to Heed Trump's Nuclear Deal Offer

In a significant diplomatic move, Saudi Arabia's defense minister delivered a stark message from King Salman to Iranian authorities, urging them to consider President Trump's nuclear negotiation proposal seriously. The meeting, held in Tehran, underscored the potential for diplomatic progress amid escalating regional tensions.

Present at the confidential April meeting were senior Iranian figures, where Prince Khalid bin Salman communicated the urgency of accepting the U.S. president's offer to avoid the peril of an Israeli confrontation. However, Iranian officials expressed skepticism over the unpredictable nature of Trump's negotiation approach.

While the talks aimed to quell hostilities, the broader regional complexities and existing rivalries between Saudi Arabia and Iran continue to challenge peace efforts. The overture highlights the intricate dance of diplomacy and the stakes involved in any potential nuclear agreement.