NHRC Demands Justice for Assaulted Journalist in Odisha

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has intervened, requesting a comprehensive report from the Director General of Police (DGP) of Odisha regarding an alleged assault on a television journalist in Bolangir district.

This action follows media revelations about the May 25 incident, where a journalist was reportedly attacked while investigating corruption in construction activities. His equipment was damaged, and he was warned against reporting the story, according to NHRC officials.

In response, law enforcement has apprehended five individuals, including a minor, linked to the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)