NHRC Demands Justice for Assaulted Journalist in Odisha

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has requested a report from Odisha's DGP regarding the alleged assault on a TV journalist in Bolangir district. The incident occurred while the journalist reported on corruption related to construction work. Five people have been arrested in connection with the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 30-05-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 21:27 IST
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has intervened, requesting a comprehensive report from the Director General of Police (DGP) of Odisha regarding an alleged assault on a television journalist in Bolangir district.

This action follows media revelations about the May 25 incident, where a journalist was reportedly attacked while investigating corruption in construction activities. His equipment was damaged, and he was warned against reporting the story, according to NHRC officials.

In response, law enforcement has apprehended five individuals, including a minor, linked to the case.

