Delhi Introduces High-Tech Mobile Forensics Labs to Boost Justice System

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched six advanced mobile forensics laboratories to improve the criminal justice system's efficiency using scientific methods. Highlighting the significance of timely evidence collection, Gupta emphasized that the initiative would strengthen safety and trust among citizens. The move underscores the judiciary's shift towards scientific evidence over personal testimony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 22:02 IST
In a significant development for Delhi's criminal justice system, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated six state-of-the-art mobile forensic laboratories aimed at expediting the process of evidence collection and analysis on Friday. The move is expected to enhance the city's justice delivery through advanced technology.

The mobile units, equipped with cutting-edge tools, are designed to perform on-site preliminary investigations and evidence gathering. Addressing attendees at the Delhi Secretariat, CM Gupta emphasized the necessity of timely evidence collection to prevent its destruction, noting that the new forensics vans would play a pivotal role in upholding justice by reinforcing the efficiency of forensic teams.

Home Minister Ashish Sood praised the initiative as a stride towards enhancing transparency and impartiality in law enforcement. Emphasizing the judiciary's reliance on scientific evidence over personal testimonies, Sood described the launch as a transformative step in the realm of law and governance.

