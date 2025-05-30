Justice Served: Life Term for Resort Owner in Ankita Bhandari Murder Case
A court sentenced a resort owner and two employees to life imprisonment for the murder of Ankita Bhandari, a receptionist, in 2022. A special investigation team was formed, and justice was ensured after a lengthy trial. The case raised questions on political influence and evidence tampering.
A landmark verdict was delivered on Friday as a court sentenced resort owner Pulkit Arya and two employees to lifelong rigorous imprisonment for the 2022 murder of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari.
Bhandari's tragic case, involving her being pushed into a canal, shocked many, prompting a comprehensive investigation and trial. The accused faced various charges under the IPC and ITPA.
The court's decision highlights the state's commitment to justice, despite lingering questions from opposition parties about potential political interference and negligence in evidence management.
