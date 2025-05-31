Left Menu

SVP Uncovers Alleged Corruption in Sikkim's Hydel Power Project

The Sikkim Vigilance Police conducted raids across India over suspected corruption in a 1200-MW hydel project. Operations spanned various cities like Delhi and Gangtok, uncovering incriminating documents and digital records, as authorities probe illegal financial gains from officials involved with the Teesta Stage III Hydro-Electric Project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 31-05-2025 00:03 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 00:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Sikkim Vigilance Police (SVP) recently initiated a series of extensive searches across multiple Indian cities amid allegations of corruption in the development of the Teesta Stage III Hydro-Electric Project.

Investigative actions were taken following a formal complaint about irregularities in this 1200-MW hydel power project in North Sikkim, involving officials and individuals linked to its development.

Searches in Delhi, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Siliguri, and Gangtok led to the confiscation of numerous incriminating documents and digital records, as authorities continue to explore potential hidden assets and undisclosed financial gains by the project's developers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

