SVP Uncovers Alleged Corruption in Sikkim's Hydel Power Project
The Sikkim Vigilance Police conducted raids across India over suspected corruption in a 1200-MW hydel project. Operations spanned various cities like Delhi and Gangtok, uncovering incriminating documents and digital records, as authorities probe illegal financial gains from officials involved with the Teesta Stage III Hydro-Electric Project.
The Sikkim Vigilance Police (SVP) recently initiated a series of extensive searches across multiple Indian cities amid allegations of corruption in the development of the Teesta Stage III Hydro-Electric Project.
Investigative actions were taken following a formal complaint about irregularities in this 1200-MW hydel power project in North Sikkim, involving officials and individuals linked to its development.
Searches in Delhi, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Siliguri, and Gangtok led to the confiscation of numerous incriminating documents and digital records, as authorities continue to explore potential hidden assets and undisclosed financial gains by the project's developers.
