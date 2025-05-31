Left Menu

Identity Chaos: Mistaken Release of Accused Sparks Jail Suspensions

Two men named Nitesh, with the same father's name, faced different charges in Neemka Jail. An error led to the wrong Nitesh being released. Consequently, five jail employees were suspended. Authorities are actively searching for the rape accused, as police probe how Nitesh Pandey was mistakenly freed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 31-05-2025 00:24 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 00:24 IST
Nitesh
  • Country:
  • India

In an unusual case of mistaken identity, an individual accused of rape was incorrectly released from Neemka Jail due to a mix-up with another inmate sharing the same name and paternal name.

This administrative error led to the suspension of five jail employees as efforts to capture the freed accused intensify.

The incident has raised questions about the protocols in place to prevent such occurrences, with officials pledging corrective measures following an internal investigation.

