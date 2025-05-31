Left Menu

Erdogan's Call for Peace: A Strategic Dialogue Between Nations

Turkish President Erdogan emphasized the significance of upcoming Ukraine-Russia talks for peace, according to a communication with Ukraine's President Zelenskiy. Erdogan advocated for powerful delegations at the dialogue and suggested leadership meetings to further support this peace initiative.

Updated: 31-05-2025 00:55 IST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan believes that the upcoming second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will significantly contribute to establishing peace. Erdogan discussed this in a phone call with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, as revealed in a statement from the Turkish presidency.

Erdogan stressed the importance of both nations sending strong delegations to join the discussions, emphasizing this as a critical step towards constructive dialogue. Furthermore, he proposed that a subsequent meeting between the leaders of Ukraine and Russia could play a vital role in advancing the peace process.

This initiative reflects Erdogan's ongoing diplomatic efforts to facilitate peace in the region, leveraging Turkey's strategic position to mediate discussions between the conflicting parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

