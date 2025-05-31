South Sudan’s Fragile Peace: UN Divisions Over Arms Embargo Extension

The United Nations Security Council experienced division Friday when a resolution to extend the arms embargo on South Sudan was passed narrowly. This move, sponsored by the United States, extends travel bans and asset freezes on South Sudan's blacklist until May 31, 2026, amid worries of renewed civil conflict.

Six nations, including Russia and China, abstained from the vote, highlighting international discord over the situation. High hopes for peace after South Sudan's 2011 independence have faded since the civil conflict erupted in 2013 between President Salva Kiir's forces and those of Riek Machar.

The 2018 peace deal with Machar as vice president remains fragile, with the UN envoy warning last month of direct military confrontations. The US insists the arms embargo is crucial to controlling gun proliferation, while opponents argue it stalls political progress and hampers military readiness.