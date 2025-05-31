Cybersecurity Breach: Susie Wiles Impersonated in Elaborate Scam

The US government is currently investigating a cybersecurity breach that has targeted several high-profile individuals through digital impersonation. In recent weeks, elected officials, business executives, and other prominent figures have received messages from someone pretending to be Susie Wiles, the chief of staff to President Donald Trump.

President Trump praised Wiles, stating she's an irreplaceable part of the team, and has expressed confidence in her ability to manage the situation. On Friday, Trump revealed the attackers breached Wiles' phone, attempting to mimic her identity. A White House official, speaking anonymously, confirmed these developments and emphasized the administration's commitment to staff cybersecurity.

According to sources, text messages and calls that appear to originate from Wiles' contacts have been reported. Speculation arises about the use of Artificial Intelligence to replicate Wiles' voice in these calls. The FBI recently issued a warning about a 'malicious text and voice messaging campaign' targeting senior US officials. It remains unclear how access to Wiles' phone was obtained, but the situation marks the latest cybersecurity setback among Trump's staff.