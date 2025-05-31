Left Menu

Cybersecurity Breach: Susie Wiles Impersonated in Elaborate Scam

US authorities are probing a cybersecurity breach where unidentified actors impersonated Susie Wiles, Trump's chief of staff, using her contacts to send AI-generated messages. Officials suspect a sophisticated scheme involving text and voice messages, raising significant concerns about digital security among US administrative personnel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 31-05-2025 07:20 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 07:20 IST
Cybersecurity Breach: Susie Wiles Impersonated in Elaborate Scam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The US government is currently investigating a cybersecurity breach that has targeted several high-profile individuals through digital impersonation. In recent weeks, elected officials, business executives, and other prominent figures have received messages from someone pretending to be Susie Wiles, the chief of staff to President Donald Trump.

President Trump praised Wiles, stating she's an irreplaceable part of the team, and has expressed confidence in her ability to manage the situation. On Friday, Trump revealed the attackers breached Wiles' phone, attempting to mimic her identity. A White House official, speaking anonymously, confirmed these developments and emphasized the administration's commitment to staff cybersecurity.

According to sources, text messages and calls that appear to originate from Wiles' contacts have been reported. Speculation arises about the use of Artificial Intelligence to replicate Wiles' voice in these calls. The FBI recently issued a warning about a 'malicious text and voice messaging campaign' targeting senior US officials. It remains unclear how access to Wiles' phone was obtained, but the situation marks the latest cybersecurity setback among Trump's staff.

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025