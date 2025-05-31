Left Menu

Colombia Revokes Condolences to Pakistan, Backs India Against Terrorism

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor led an all-party delegation to Colombia, persuading officials to withdraw condolences to Pakistan after Indian military strikes in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. Colombia now supports India's stance. The visit strengthened anti-terrorism cooperation and honored Mahatma Gandhi's legacy at Tadeo University.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 31-05-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 10:58 IST
Colombia Revokes Condolences to Pakistan, Backs India Against Terrorism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Colombia

In a notable diplomatic turn, Colombia has retracted its earlier condolences to Pakistan, initially expressed after Indian military responses to the Pahalgam terror attack. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, heading an all-party delegation, met with Colombian officials, securing their support for India's policies and actions against terrorism.

The engagement with Colombia's Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs and key representatives resulted in reassurances aligning with India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism. Similarly, discussions with Colombian parliamentary leaders further fortified commitments to bilateral cooperation against cross-border terrorism.

In addition to political dialogue, the delegation also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Tadeo University in Bogota, underscoring the continued relevance of his principles. The delegation's journey will continue in Brazil, then the United States as part of a five-nation tour.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025