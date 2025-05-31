Colombia Revokes Condolences to Pakistan, Backs India Against Terrorism

In a notable diplomatic turn, Colombia has retracted its earlier condolences to Pakistan, initially expressed after Indian military responses to the Pahalgam terror attack. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, heading an all-party delegation, met with Colombian officials, securing their support for India's policies and actions against terrorism.

The engagement with Colombia's Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs and key representatives resulted in reassurances aligning with India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism. Similarly, discussions with Colombian parliamentary leaders further fortified commitments to bilateral cooperation against cross-border terrorism.

In addition to political dialogue, the delegation also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Tadeo University in Bogota, underscoring the continued relevance of his principles. The delegation's journey will continue in Brazil, then the United States as part of a five-nation tour.

