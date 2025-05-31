Colombia Recants After Indian Delegation's Diplomatic Efforts
Colombia withdrew a statement offering condolences to Pakistan after an Indian delegation, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, highlighted Pakistan's support for cross-border terrorism. Colombia now supports India's stance. The delegation continues its global tour to expose Pakistan's terrorist links.
- Country:
- Colombia
Colombia has officially retracted a statement offering condolences to Pakistan following a diplomatic mission by an Indian delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. The delegation, in Bogota, articulated India's position on Islamabad's support for cross-border terrorism, which prompted the retraction.
Tharoor confirmed the withdrawal after a meeting with Colombia's Vice Foreign Minister Rosa Yolanda Villavicencio. He expressed India's dismay at Colombia's original statement and conveyed India's policy of zero tolerance for terrorism. Colombia's key political figures assured full understanding and support for India's sovereign rights.
The Indian delegation's outreach is part of a broader strategy to highlight Pakistan's terrorism sponsorship on the global stage. After Colombia, the delegation plans to visit Brazil and the United States, continuing its geopolitical advocacy to secure international backing against cross-border terrorism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
War or taking back Pak-occupied Kashmir should be a war of choice taken by a decision. That is not the aim of Operation Sindoor: Ex-DGMO Anil Bhatt.
Operation Sindoor: Drones and the Future of Warfare
Operation Sindoor: Drones Redefine Modern Warfare Paradigm
Pacific Diplomacy Week: NZ Welcomes Forum Leaders for Strategic Talks
Trump's Historic Mideast Tour: A Legacy of Diplomacy and Deals