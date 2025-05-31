Colombia Recants After Indian Delegation's Diplomatic Efforts

Colombia has officially retracted a statement offering condolences to Pakistan following a diplomatic mission by an Indian delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. The delegation, in Bogota, articulated India's position on Islamabad's support for cross-border terrorism, which prompted the retraction.

Tharoor confirmed the withdrawal after a meeting with Colombia's Vice Foreign Minister Rosa Yolanda Villavicencio. He expressed India's dismay at Colombia's original statement and conveyed India's policy of zero tolerance for terrorism. Colombia's key political figures assured full understanding and support for India's sovereign rights.

The Indian delegation's outreach is part of a broader strategy to highlight Pakistan's terrorism sponsorship on the global stage. After Colombia, the delegation plans to visit Brazil and the United States, continuing its geopolitical advocacy to secure international backing against cross-border terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)