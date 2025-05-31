Left Menu

Mysterious Blaze Claims Life of Odisha Forester: Family Allegations Emerge

A forest official, Sishir Sahu, was found dead in a mysterious fire in Odisha. His wife, also injured, and son were present during the incident. Allegations from Sahu's brother suggest foul play, citing an extramarital affair as a possible motive. Authorities are investigating all possible angles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 31-05-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 13:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire incident in Odisha's Nayagarh district has left the local community in shock. The half-burnt body of forest department official, Sishir Sahu, was discovered under suspicious circumstances in his home.

Officials revealed that Sahu's wife Namita sustained burn injuries, while their son Abhisek emerged unharmed. Initial findings suggest the fire broke out on Friday night while the family was home. Namita received medical treatment, as authorities probe Abhisek for details on the fire's origin. Several household items, including a two-wheeler, were destroyed.

Tensions heightened as Sahu's elder brother, Sarat, accused Namita and Abhisek of foul play, linking the incident to an alleged extramarital affair. Nayagarh's police, with involvement from a scientific team, are leaving no stone unturned, exploring possibilities of homicide, self-immolation, or arson. Fire service teams have been crucial in managing the incident's aftermath.

(With inputs from agencies.)

