Bomb Scare Evacuates Rajasthan Hotels Amidst Ministerial Visit

Two high-end hotels in Rajasthan were swiftly evacuated following bomb threats received via email. Holiday Inn hosted three ministers when the threat was made; it turned out to be a hoax. Raffles Hotel also received a threat, prompting an Anti-Terrorism Squad response.

Authorities promptly evacuated two upscale hotels in Rajasthan after receiving bomb threats via email on Saturday, officials reported. At the time, three of the state's ministers were attending an event at one of the locations.

The initial threat targeted the Holiday Inn Hotel where Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham, Employment Minister K K Vishnoi, and State Cooperatives Minister Gautam Dak were present. Upon learning of the threat, Minister Bedham instructed an immediate evacuation of the premises. Subsequently, police teams including bomb and dog squads conducted a comprehensive search, finding no explosives or suspicious items.

In a later development, a similar threat was issued to the Raffles Hotel on Delhi Road. An Anti-Terrorism Squad and bomb squad teams were dispatched, leading to the hotel's evacuation. Investigations into both incidents are ongoing, with security heightened in the area.

