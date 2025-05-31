Punjab Police to Track Drug Smugglers with GPS Anklets

The Punjab Police has announced plans to introduce GPS-enabled anklets for tracking the movements of drug smugglers released on bail. This initiative follows the example set by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, which utilizes such devices to monitor those accused under the UAPA.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav stated that the proposal is currently being reviewed from a legal standpoint, emphasizing the importance of maintaining privacy while implementing these measures. The GPS anklets will be applied on a case-by-case basis, subject to court orders, targeting notorious smugglers out on bail.

Alongside this initiative, the police will aim to support small-time drug users through de-addiction programs, involving local communities to help reintegrate individuals into society. Plans also include using AI software for better data management of drug-related arrests and developing anti-drone systems to prevent drug smuggling.

(With inputs from agencies.)