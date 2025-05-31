Left Menu

Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Effort to Revoke Work Permits for Venezuelans

A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration from revoking work permits for 5,000 Venezuelans under the TPS program. Judge Chen ruled that Homeland Security Secretary Noem overstepped her authority. This decision affects a small subset of the nearly 350,000 Venezuelans under temporary legal protections.

31-05-2025
A federal judge in San Francisco has thwarted an attempt by the Trump administration to rescind work permits and legal status documents from 5,000 Venezuelans. This move is part of a broader effort to terminate temporary protected status for nearly 350,000 Venezuelans, a measure recently allowed by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Judge Edward Chen determined that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem likely exceeded her authority with an order to invalidate the documents. His decision noted that an action earlier taken by the Biden administration extended the TPS program through October 2026, providing critical legal protections crucial for employment and residency.

The judge emphasized that the relatively small group of Venezuelans affected does not significantly impact national security or economic stability, countering broader claims. The Department of Homeland Security has yet to comment on this latest judicial ruling.

