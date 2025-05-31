Left Menu

Daring Rohini Heist Busted: Six Arrested in Rs 10 Lakh Robbery

Six men were arrested for a daring robbery in Rohini, Delhi, where Rs 10 lakh was snatched. The heist, orchestrated by individuals with insider knowledge, involved a sophisticated tracking operation. Swift police action led to their capture and the recovery of a significant portion of the stolen cash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 18:40 IST
Daring Rohini Heist Busted: Six Arrested in Rs 10 Lakh Robbery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police have apprehended six men in connection with a daring heist in Rohini, where Rs 10 lakh was stolen. The accused individuals orchestrated a sophisticated plot using insider knowledge and a coordinated effort involving multiple individuals and vehicles.

The robbery took place on May 21 when Kuldeep Kumar, an employee at a CA firm, was intercepted and robbed while returning from Avantika Market. CCTV footage and police investigation revealed the involvement of a second motorcycle trailing the victim, expanding the scope of the operation.

The timely arrest of Jatin Tiwari, one of the primary assailants, led to the unravelling of the gang. The police have recovered over Rs 8 lakh of the stolen money and continue their investigation to piece together the remaining details of the criminal network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025