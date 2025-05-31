Daring Rohini Heist Busted: Six Arrested in Rs 10 Lakh Robbery

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police have apprehended six men in connection with a daring heist in Rohini, where Rs 10 lakh was stolen. The accused individuals orchestrated a sophisticated plot using insider knowledge and a coordinated effort involving multiple individuals and vehicles.

The robbery took place on May 21 when Kuldeep Kumar, an employee at a CA firm, was intercepted and robbed while returning from Avantika Market. CCTV footage and police investigation revealed the involvement of a second motorcycle trailing the victim, expanding the scope of the operation.

The timely arrest of Jatin Tiwari, one of the primary assailants, led to the unravelling of the gang. The police have recovered over Rs 8 lakh of the stolen money and continue their investigation to piece together the remaining details of the criminal network.

