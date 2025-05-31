Left Menu

Notorious Gang Associate Arrested in Yavatmal

A notorious criminal linked to infamous gangs has been apprehended by Yavatmal police. The accused, on the run for a murder charge in Rajasthan, was found living covertly for two years in Yavatmal. He has multiple criminal cases against him and received financial support from abroad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 31-05-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 18:56 IST
  • India

The Yavatmal police have apprehended an infamous history-sheeter allegedly affiliated with the Lawrence Bishnoi and Binny Gujjar gangs, an official revealed on Saturday.

Identified as Bhupender Singh, alias Raghu or Bhinda, the suspect originates from Jalandhar, Punjab, and had been living clandestinely on Jamb Road in Yavatmal for the last two years, according to authorities.

Singh was on the run after being implicated in a 2023 murder case in Rajasthan's Barmer district. A reward of Rs 25,000 had been placed on his head. He was also convicted in an extortion case in Punjab and is currently linked to 16 criminal cases across Punjab and Rajasthan. Reports suggest Singh operated as a contract killer with financial backing from Saurabh Gujjar, an associate residing in the United States.

