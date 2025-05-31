Controversy over Ladki Bahin Yojana Misuse by Government Employees

Maharashtra's revenue minister, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, has issued a warning to government employees improperly benefiting from the Ladki Bahin Yojana, a financial aid scheme designed for impoverished women. Bawankule emphasized that the program, providing eligible women Rs 1,500 monthly, should not be exploited by salaried government workers. He asserted that those found in violation will be required to return the funds, and investigations have been initiated in various departments.

In another discussion, Bawankule dismissed reports of merger talks between factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). He assured that despite rumors, there is no ongoing dialogue regarding a potential merger between the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction, aligned with the BJP coalition, and Sharad Pawar's faction. State NCP chief Sunil Tatkare echoed this sentiment, aiming to clear any public misapprehensions.

Bawankule's statements highlight ongoing efforts to uphold the integrity of governmental welfare schemes and clarify political alignments within Maharashtra's complex political landscape.

