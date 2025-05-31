Left Menu

Controversy over Ladki Bahin Yojana Misuse by Government Employees

Maharashtra's revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule addresses the misuse of the Ladki Bahin Yojana by government employees, a scheme meant for poor women. He's committed to recovering funds from ineligible recipients. Meanwhile, he dismisses merger rumors within NCP factions as misinformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 31-05-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 19:05 IST
Controversy over Ladki Bahin Yojana Misuse by Government Employees
Chandrashekhar Bawankule
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's revenue minister, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, has issued a warning to government employees improperly benefiting from the Ladki Bahin Yojana, a financial aid scheme designed for impoverished women. Bawankule emphasized that the program, providing eligible women Rs 1,500 monthly, should not be exploited by salaried government workers. He asserted that those found in violation will be required to return the funds, and investigations have been initiated in various departments.

In another discussion, Bawankule dismissed reports of merger talks between factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). He assured that despite rumors, there is no ongoing dialogue regarding a potential merger between the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction, aligned with the BJP coalition, and Sharad Pawar's faction. State NCP chief Sunil Tatkare echoed this sentiment, aiming to clear any public misapprehensions.

Bawankule's statements highlight ongoing efforts to uphold the integrity of governmental welfare schemes and clarify political alignments within Maharashtra's complex political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025