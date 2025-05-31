Humanitarian Crisis Deepens in Gaza Amid Blockade

In a dramatic illustration of the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, starving Palestinians blocked and offloaded dozens of food aid trucks over the weekend, according to the UN World Food Programme. The region is reeling under a nearly three-month Israeli blockade, compounded by repeated airstrikes.

As the population grapples with scarcity, negotiations for a temporary ceasefire are underway, with US and Egyptian officials working on a deal. The proposed ceasefire promises a 60-day pause in hostilities, release of hostages, and increased food aid.

Complications remain, however, including continued Israeli strikes and recent allegations against Hamas for misappropriating aid. Meanwhile, a US-and-Israeli-backed foundation has entered the aid distribution arena, sparking concerns of aid militarization as relief efforts persist amidst the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)