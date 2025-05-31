Mystery Unfolds in Muzaffarpur: Unidentified Gunmen Kill Ajit Rai

In a shocking turn of events in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, Ajit Rai was shot dead by unidentified assailants, police confirmed on Saturday.

The victim was identified as Ajit Rai from Sitamarhi district. A woman cohabiting with Rai in the Doctors Colony area is among those arrested, alongside the house owner.

City Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vinita Sinha, elaborated on the incident, stating that the shooting occurred late at night. Rai, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, was found dead at the scene. Investigations indicate Rai's criminal background, but motives remain speculative.