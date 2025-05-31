Left Menu

Mystery Unfolds in Muzaffarpur: Unidentified Gunmen Kill Ajit Rai

In Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, Ajit Rai was shot and killed by unidentified gunmen. The police have detained a woman living with him and the owner of the house where the incident occurred. Investigations reveal Rai's criminal history, but motives remain unclear amidst conflicting testimonies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarpur | Updated: 31-05-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 19:46 IST
In a shocking turn of events in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, Ajit Rai was shot dead by unidentified assailants, police confirmed on Saturday.

The victim was identified as Ajit Rai from Sitamarhi district. A woman cohabiting with Rai in the Doctors Colony area is among those arrested, alongside the house owner.

City Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vinita Sinha, elaborated on the incident, stating that the shooting occurred late at night. Rai, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, was found dead at the scene. Investigations indicate Rai's criminal background, but motives remain speculative.

