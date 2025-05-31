Espionage Uncovered: Brothers Arrested for Supplying SIMs to Pakistani Operatives

The Delhi Police have apprehended an individual accused of facilitating espionage activities by providing Indian mobile SIM cards to Pakistani intelligence operatives, an official disclosed on Saturday.

Identified as Asim, he is the sibling of Kasim, who was previously detained for similar activities aimed at gathering intelligence on Indian defense and governmental structures. The discovery of Asim's involvement emerged during Kasim's interrogation, revealing potential links to Pakistan during his visits.

This arrest marks a significant development in an ongoing investigation into a network suspected of misusing Indian telecom resources for espionage, underlining a broader effort to counter such threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)