Espionage Uncovered: Brothers Arrested for Supplying SIMs to Pakistani Operatives

The Delhi Police have arrested Asim for allegedly aiding Pakistani intelligence by supplying Indian SIM cards, following his brother Kasim's detention. Kasim, linked with ISI operatives, was identified through intelligence that flagged the misuse of Indian mobile numbers for espionage. The brothers are suspected to be part of a larger espionage network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 19:59 IST
The Delhi Police have apprehended an individual accused of facilitating espionage activities by providing Indian mobile SIM cards to Pakistani intelligence operatives, an official disclosed on Saturday.

Identified as Asim, he is the sibling of Kasim, who was previously detained for similar activities aimed at gathering intelligence on Indian defense and governmental structures. The discovery of Asim's involvement emerged during Kasim's interrogation, revealing potential links to Pakistan during his visits.

This arrest marks a significant development in an ongoing investigation into a network suspected of misusing Indian telecom resources for espionage, underlining a broader effort to counter such threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

