Operation Shield: Rajasthan's Critical Preparedness Drill

In a bid to bolster emergency preparedness, Rajasthan recently conducted critical mock drills under Operation Shield, focusing on potential airstrikes and drone attacks. According to officials, the exercise took place in Jaipur and other parts of the state.

In Khatipura, emergency response teams practiced rescue operations in a school, simulating scenarios of air attacks. Civil Defense and State Disaster Response Force teams quickly activated protocols, relocating volunteers, acting as injured, to local hospitals.

Directed by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the drill aimed at enhancing readiness for wartime scenarios. Rescuers simulated evacuations using cranes to rescue those trapped on rooftops, reflecting the state's proactive stance on national security.

