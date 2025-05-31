Left Menu

Operation Shield: Rajasthan's Critical Preparedness Drill

Operation Shield conducted mock drills in Rajasthan to prepare for emergencies involving airstrikes and drone attacks. The exercise featured simulated scenarios of air attacks with rescue operations executed by Civil Defense and State Disaster Response Force teams, testing readiness amidst national security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 31-05-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 20:25 IST
Operation Shield: Rajasthan's Critical Preparedness Drill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to bolster emergency preparedness, Rajasthan recently conducted critical mock drills under Operation Shield, focusing on potential airstrikes and drone attacks. According to officials, the exercise took place in Jaipur and other parts of the state.

In Khatipura, emergency response teams practiced rescue operations in a school, simulating scenarios of air attacks. Civil Defense and State Disaster Response Force teams quickly activated protocols, relocating volunteers, acting as injured, to local hospitals.

Directed by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the drill aimed at enhancing readiness for wartime scenarios. Rescuers simulated evacuations using cranes to rescue those trapped on rooftops, reflecting the state's proactive stance on national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025