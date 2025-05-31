Delhi Police Cracks Espionage Racket: Key Accused Nabbed in SIM Card Suspicions
Delhi Police has arrested Hasin, brother of Kasim, in an espionage racket involving Pakistani intelligence. Hasin allegedly sent SIM cards and sensitive army information to Pakistan. Both brothers have ties with ISI officials, and the investigation seeks to uncover further espionage network details.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development in an espionage investigation tied to Pakistani intelligence operatives, Delhi Police have apprehended another suspect, officials confirmed on Saturday.
The accused, Hasin, aged 42, is the elder brother of Kasim, who was previously detained for allegedly supplying Indian SIM cards for espionage activities. Hasin's arrest occurred in Rajasthan's Deeg district as part of the ongoing inquiry.
Authorities have alleged that Hasin helped in sending SIM cards to Pakistan, sharing sensitive army site images, and assisting in coordinating cross-border espionage efforts. Efforts are underway to uncover the full scope of this espionage network.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- espionage
- Delhi Police
- Pakistani Intelligence
- SIM card
- ISI
- Hasin
- Kasim
- arrest
- India
- Pakistan
ALSO READ
Cycle of Conflict: Rising Tensions in Papua's Independence Struggle
War or taking back Pak-occupied Kashmir should be a war of choice taken by a decision. That is not the aim of Operation Sindoor: Ex-DGMO Anil Bhatt.
Farooq Abdullah's Vision for a Progressive Jammu & Kashmir
Chennai Couple Turns Terrace into Avian Oasis, Attracting Global Visitors
The Rising Role of Drones and Space in Future Military Conflicts