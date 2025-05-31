Delhi Police Cracks Espionage Racket: Key Accused Nabbed in SIM Card Suspicions

In a significant development in an espionage investigation tied to Pakistani intelligence operatives, Delhi Police have apprehended another suspect, officials confirmed on Saturday.

The accused, Hasin, aged 42, is the elder brother of Kasim, who was previously detained for allegedly supplying Indian SIM cards for espionage activities. Hasin's arrest occurred in Rajasthan's Deeg district as part of the ongoing inquiry.

Authorities have alleged that Hasin helped in sending SIM cards to Pakistan, sharing sensitive army site images, and assisting in coordinating cross-border espionage efforts. Efforts are underway to uncover the full scope of this espionage network.

(With inputs from agencies.)