Delhi Police Cracks Espionage Racket: Key Accused Nabbed in SIM Card Suspicions

Delhi Police has arrested Hasin, brother of Kasim, in an espionage racket involving Pakistani intelligence. Hasin allegedly sent SIM cards and sensitive army information to Pakistan. Both brothers have ties with ISI officials, and the investigation seeks to uncover further espionage network details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 21:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development in an espionage investigation tied to Pakistani intelligence operatives, Delhi Police have apprehended another suspect, officials confirmed on Saturday.

The accused, Hasin, aged 42, is the elder brother of Kasim, who was previously detained for allegedly supplying Indian SIM cards for espionage activities. Hasin's arrest occurred in Rajasthan's Deeg district as part of the ongoing inquiry.

Authorities have alleged that Hasin helped in sending SIM cards to Pakistan, sharing sensitive army site images, and assisting in coordinating cross-border espionage efforts. Efforts are underway to uncover the full scope of this espionage network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

