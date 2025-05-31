NIA Uncovers Pakistan Espionage Network in Nationwide Raids
The National Investigation Agency conducted raids across eight states in a Pakistan-linked espionage case, following the arrest of a CRPF trooper. Several electronic gadgets and financial documents were seized. The suspects, connected to Pakistan Intelligence Operatives, acted as financial conduits for espionage activities in India.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 22:44 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) launched raids at 15 locations across eight states, targeting a Pakistan-linked espionage network.
The operation came in the wake of the arrest of a suspended CRPF trooper alleged to have shared sensitive information with Pakistani operatives.
The widespread searches led to the seizure of electronic gadgets and financial documents, providing key insights into the espionage activities facilitated by Pakistani Intelligence Operatives within India.
