Hamas Seeks Amendments to Ceasefire Amid Rising Tensions in Gaza

Hamas is pushing for amendments to the latest US ceasefire proposal for Gaza as Palestinians, desperate for aid, intercepted dozens of relief trucks over the weekend, according to a senior official from the group.

The amendments focus on US guarantees, the timing of hostage exchanges, and the flow of aid. The proposal aims to secure a permanent ceasefire, an Israeli withdrawal, and the release of hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. Israeli and US negotiations proceed towards a possible agreement, with Israeli officials approving a temporary ceasefire.

The blockade and ongoing conflict in Gaza exacerbate humanitarian challenges, with the UN reporting incidents of aid looting and inadequate supplies reaching the region. New aid frameworks, such as the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, are emerging amid ongoing military hostilities that have caused significant casualties, further complicating relief efforts.