Iran's Secret Nuclear Ambitions Unveiled in IAEA Report

An IAEA report reveals Iran's undeclared activities involving nuclear materials at three sites. The findings may lead to Iran being declared in violation of non-proliferation obligations by Western powers, complicating talks with the U.S. Iran denies the allegations, claiming peaceful nuclear intentions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 23:20 IST
A recent International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) report unveils undisclosed nuclear activities by Iran at locations that have evaded international scrutiny. The conclusive findings are pushing Western countries towards a resolution to address Iran's non-compliance in nuclear obligations. This development could strain negotiations between Tehran and Washington.

According to diplomats, the IAEA's upcoming board meeting may entail Iran's official reprimand, marking a first in two decades. The nuclear watchdog's investigation underscores a secret program involving undeclared nuclear materials, which heightens global concerns, particularly amidst ongoing enrichment endeavors drawing near weapons-grade levels.

Iran's dismissal of the report as biased comes with threats of reciprocal measures should concrete actions against it be proposed. Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts persist, with potential agreements on the horizon as Tehran considers a U.S. proposal through mediation, reflecting a broader push for resolution amid nuclear tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

