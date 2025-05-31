Teen Victim of Stabbing Incident in Mangolpuri
A 17-year-old boy was reportedly stabbed in the leg by a group of youths following a minor altercation in northwest Delhi's Mangolpuri. The boy, in stable condition, informed police of the attack which happened at L-block park. A case is registered as police seek to identify the assailants.
A 17-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed during a confrontation with a group of youths in northwest Delhi's Mangolpuri on Saturday evening, according to police reports.
Authorities were alerted at approximately 7 pm when Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital notified them of a boy admitted with stab injuries. The victim, after being stabilized, reported that the attack took place at around 5.30 pm while he was en route from Avantika market.
As he neared L-block park in Mangolpuri, a group approached and attacked the boy, stabbing him in the thigh as he attempted to flee. The attackers fled as the victim began bleeding, and he was later assisted to the hospital by a resident. Police believe the motive was a minor altercation and have registered a case while continuing to search for the suspects.
