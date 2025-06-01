Mystery Deepens: Alleged Detentions and Deportations in Assam
Amid a crackdown on declared foreign nationals in Assam, families claim their relatives have been detained or deported without proper legal procedures. Two women, previously declared foreigners by tribunals, are allegedly missing after being summoned by police in different districts. Legal actions are underway to seek information.
Amid a sweeping crackdown in Assam on individuals declared as foreigners, families are expressing grave concerns over what they describe as arbitrary detentions and deportations. Allegations have surfaced of individuals being removed without due legal processes, despite pending court cases.
The case of 58-year-old Shona Banu, a widow declared a foreigner in 2017, epitomizes these worries. Her daughters are unaware of her whereabouts after she was summoned to a police station with citizenship documents. Family members claim she was spotted in a video from Bangladesh, raising fears of deportation.
Similarly, Manikjan Begum's family is in distress following her disappearance after a police summon. While legal petitions are being prepared, the Assam government faces accusations of forcefully deporting individuals without proper verification, despite assurances that only those without pending appeals face such actions. The controversy continues to unfold as families seek answers and authorities face legal scrutiny.
