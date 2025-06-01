Dalit Wedding Under Siege: Attack in Uttar Pradesh Sparks Outrage

A Dalit family's joyous wedding occasion turned into a nightmare when a group of men allegedly launched a brutal attack during their ceremony in Rasra, Uttar Pradesh.

The incident, which occurred on Friday night, left two persons severely injured and has prompted a police investigation.

The assailants reportedly objected to the Dalits using a marriage hall for their celebration, leading them to hurl caste-based slurs before the violence ensued. An FIR has been lodged, but no arrests have been made yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)