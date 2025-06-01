Dalit Wedding Under Siege: Attack in Uttar Pradesh Sparks Outrage
A Dalit family's wedding ceremony in Rasra, Uttar Pradesh, was violently disrupted by a group of men allegedly using sticks and rods. Two people sustained serious injuries. The attackers reportedly objected to the Dalit family holding a wedding in a hall and hurled caste-based insults. Police have initiated an investigation.
- India
A Dalit family's joyous wedding occasion turned into a nightmare when a group of men allegedly launched a brutal attack during their ceremony in Rasra, Uttar Pradesh.
The incident, which occurred on Friday night, left two persons severely injured and has prompted a police investigation.
The assailants reportedly objected to the Dalits using a marriage hall for their celebration, leading them to hurl caste-based slurs before the violence ensued. An FIR has been lodged, but no arrests have been made yet.
(With inputs from agencies.)
