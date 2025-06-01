Left Menu

Dalit Wedding Under Siege: Attack in Uttar Pradesh Sparks Outrage

A Dalit family's wedding ceremony in Rasra, Uttar Pradesh, was violently disrupted by a group of men allegedly using sticks and rods. Two people sustained serious injuries. The attackers reportedly objected to the Dalit family holding a wedding in a hall and hurled caste-based insults. Police have initiated an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 01-06-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 12:03 IST
Dalit Wedding Under Siege: Attack in Uttar Pradesh Sparks Outrage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Dalit family's joyous wedding occasion turned into a nightmare when a group of men allegedly launched a brutal attack during their ceremony in Rasra, Uttar Pradesh.

The incident, which occurred on Friday night, left two persons severely injured and has prompted a police investigation.

The assailants reportedly objected to the Dalits using a marriage hall for their celebration, leading them to hurl caste-based slurs before the violence ensued. An FIR has been lodged, but no arrests have been made yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025