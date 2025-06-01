Gaza Aid Chaos: Tragedy Strikes Amid Distribution Tensions

A tragic incident unfolded in the Gaza Strip on Sunday when at least 21 individuals lost their lives and 175 were wounded as they approached an aid distribution center run by the Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. Witnesses accused Israeli forces of opening fire on the civilians heading to receive aid.

This new and controversial aid distribution system has been marred with chaos and allegations of aggression. While local health officials reported deaths and injuries, the foundation has dismissed these claims as false. The incident occurred around a kilometer from the distribution site in an area controlled by Israeli forces, adding to the controversy.

The introduction of this system, which Israel states is intended to prevent Hamas from acquiring aid unlawfully, is facing backlash from major international aid agencies that refuse to participate. These organizations argue that the system violates humanitarian principles by permitting Israel to control aid recipients and mandating relocation, risking further displacement.

