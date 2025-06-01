Maharashtra Goseva Ayog Enforces Livestock Market Closure During Bakrid

The Maharashtra Goseva Ayog has issued a directive to Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs) across the state, mandating the closure of livestock markets from June 3 to 8, coinciding with the Bakrid festival on June 7.

In its communication dated May 27, the commission cited the state legislation effective since March 4, 2015, that prohibits the slaughter of cow progeny. It reminded the APMCs to strictly monitor and prevent any breaches of this law.

The enforcement covers the slaughter, transportation, sale, purchase, and storage of bovine animals, urging APMCs to maintain vigilance during the festival period.

(With inputs from agencies.)