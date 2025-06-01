Maharashtra Goseva Ayog Enforces Livestock Market Closure During Bakrid
Maharashtra Goseva Ayog has directed Agriculture Produce Market Committees to close livestock markets from June 3 to 8 for the Bakrid festival. The directive emphasizes the 2015 state law against cow progeny slaughter. The APMCs are urged to be vigilant about illegal activities concerning bovines.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-06-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 13:13 IST
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra Goseva Ayog has issued a directive to Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs) across the state, mandating the closure of livestock markets from June 3 to 8, coinciding with the Bakrid festival on June 7.
In its communication dated May 27, the commission cited the state legislation effective since March 4, 2015, that prohibits the slaughter of cow progeny. It reminded the APMCs to strictly monitor and prevent any breaches of this law.
The enforcement covers the slaughter, transportation, sale, purchase, and storage of bovine animals, urging APMCs to maintain vigilance during the festival period.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
USDOT Drops Lawsuit Against Southwest Airlines Over Delayed Flights
Justice Department Drops Lawsuit Against Southwest Airlines
India's Legal Market at a Crossroads: Foreign Law Firms and Domestic Challenges
Supreme Court Ruling Tightens Environmental Law: No More Backdoor Clearances
Daring Jailbreak in New Orleans Exposes Security Flaws and Internal Sabotage