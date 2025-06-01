Left Menu

Maharashtra Goseva Ayog Enforces Livestock Market Closure During Bakrid

Maharashtra Goseva Ayog has directed Agriculture Produce Market Committees to close livestock markets from June 3 to 8 for the Bakrid festival. The directive emphasizes the 2015 state law against cow progeny slaughter. The APMCs are urged to be vigilant about illegal activities concerning bovines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-06-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 13:13 IST
Maharashtra Goseva Ayog Enforces Livestock Market Closure During Bakrid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Goseva Ayog has issued a directive to Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs) across the state, mandating the closure of livestock markets from June 3 to 8, coinciding with the Bakrid festival on June 7.

In its communication dated May 27, the commission cited the state legislation effective since March 4, 2015, that prohibits the slaughter of cow progeny. It reminded the APMCs to strictly monitor and prevent any breaches of this law.

The enforcement covers the slaughter, transportation, sale, purchase, and storage of bovine animals, urging APMCs to maintain vigilance during the festival period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025