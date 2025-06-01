Left Menu

Ration Reform: Controversy in Andhra Pradesh over Distribution Changes

The Andhra Pradesh government has shifted from mobile ration delivery back to fair price shops, leading to criticism from YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The move, intended for transparency and cost savings, affects millions, with allegations of political maneuvering and economic impact on MDU operators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pithapuram(Ap) | Updated: 01-06-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 17:31 IST
In a significant policy shift, Andhra Pradesh's TDP-led government returned to the traditional model of ration distribution through fair price shops. This notable transition, criticized by YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, shifts from the previous mobile unit system established for doorstep deliveries.

The N Chandrababu Naidu administration has been criticized for abandoning the doorstep service, arguing that the newly introduced method promises improved accessibility and transparency for over one crore beneficiaries statewide. However, the opposition claims it threatens the livelihoods of mobile delivery unit (MDU) operators and risks reintroducing past malpractices.

YSRCP leaders defended the MDU system, highlighting its impact in increasing transparency and reducing the citizen burden. Meanwhile, state officials ensure that ration shops will function continuously, including Sundays, marking a new chapter in the state's public distribution policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

