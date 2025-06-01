Ration Reform: Controversy in Andhra Pradesh over Distribution Changes

In a significant policy shift, Andhra Pradesh's TDP-led government returned to the traditional model of ration distribution through fair price shops. This notable transition, criticized by YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, shifts from the previous mobile unit system established for doorstep deliveries.

The N Chandrababu Naidu administration has been criticized for abandoning the doorstep service, arguing that the newly introduced method promises improved accessibility and transparency for over one crore beneficiaries statewide. However, the opposition claims it threatens the livelihoods of mobile delivery unit (MDU) operators and risks reintroducing past malpractices.

YSRCP leaders defended the MDU system, highlighting its impact in increasing transparency and reducing the citizen burden. Meanwhile, state officials ensure that ration shops will function continuously, including Sundays, marking a new chapter in the state's public distribution policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)