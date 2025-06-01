Outcry in Bihar: Congress Blames JDU-BJP Government for Dalit Girl's Death

In a scathing attack on the JDU-BJP government in Bihar, Congress has held the ruling coalition responsible for the tragic death of an eight-year-old Dalit girl, calling it an 'institutional murder.'

The girl, who was raped and brutally assaulted, did not receive timely medical treatment, exacerbating her condition.

Congress leaders have criticized the state administration for harboring criminals and failing to protect women, urging people to vote out the current government.

(With inputs from agencies.)