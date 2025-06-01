Roadmap to Peace: Ukraine and Russia's Quest for Resolution
Ukrainian negotiators will present a proposed roadmap for peace to the Russian side at June 2 talks in Istanbul. The roadmap includes a full ceasefire, prisoner returns, and a meeting between leaders. While Ukrainian terms are consistent, Russia's demands differ. Kyiv awaits Russia's proposals to finalize an agreement.
Ukrainian representatives are set to propose a comprehensive roadmap aimed at establishing lasting peace during talks with the Russian delegation in Istanbul, scheduled for June 2, based on documentation reviewed by Reuters.
The roadmap outlines initial steps such as a 30-day ceasefire, exchange of prisoners, and a summit between Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Russia's Vladimir Putin. The roadmap seeks collaboration between Moscow and Kyiv, with support from the US and Europe, to fully resolve the largest European conflict since World War II.
Ukrainian terms, as seen in the document, reiterate demands for military autonomy, non-recognition of Russian claims over occupied territories, and reparations. In response to differing Russian demands, President Trump has called for collaborative efforts. Meanwhile, Ukraine anticipates a memorandum from Russia specifying their proposals, as Zelenskiy prepares to send officials to engage in further dialogue.
ALSO READ
Ukraine and Russia: A Fragile Diplomatic Dance in Istanbul Showdown
Stalemate in Istanbul: Russian Demands and Western Pressure
Stalemate in Istanbul: Russian-Ukrainian Peace Talks Reach Impasse
In Stalemate: Russia-Ukraine Talks Edge Towards Fragile Ceasefire Negotiations
Istanbul Peace Talks: Stalemate and Rising Tensions Amid Global Pressure