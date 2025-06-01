Roadmap to Peace: Ukraine and Russia's Quest for Resolution

Ukrainian representatives are set to propose a comprehensive roadmap aimed at establishing lasting peace during talks with the Russian delegation in Istanbul, scheduled for June 2, based on documentation reviewed by Reuters.

The roadmap outlines initial steps such as a 30-day ceasefire, exchange of prisoners, and a summit between Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Russia's Vladimir Putin. The roadmap seeks collaboration between Moscow and Kyiv, with support from the US and Europe, to fully resolve the largest European conflict since World War II.

Ukrainian terms, as seen in the document, reiterate demands for military autonomy, non-recognition of Russian claims over occupied territories, and reparations. In response to differing Russian demands, President Trump has called for collaborative efforts. Meanwhile, Ukraine anticipates a memorandum from Russia specifying their proposals, as Zelenskiy prepares to send officials to engage in further dialogue.