Roadmap to Peace: Ukraine and Russia's Quest for Resolution

Ukrainian negotiators will present a proposed roadmap for peace to the Russian side at June 2 talks in Istanbul. The roadmap includes a full ceasefire, prisoner returns, and a meeting between leaders. While Ukrainian terms are consistent, Russia's demands differ. Kyiv awaits Russia's proposals to finalize an agreement.

Updated: 01-06-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 18:59 IST
Roadmap to Peace: Ukraine and Russia's Quest for Resolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukrainian representatives are set to propose a comprehensive roadmap aimed at establishing lasting peace during talks with the Russian delegation in Istanbul, scheduled for June 2, based on documentation reviewed by Reuters.

The roadmap outlines initial steps such as a 30-day ceasefire, exchange of prisoners, and a summit between Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Russia's Vladimir Putin. The roadmap seeks collaboration between Moscow and Kyiv, with support from the US and Europe, to fully resolve the largest European conflict since World War II.

Ukrainian terms, as seen in the document, reiterate demands for military autonomy, non-recognition of Russian claims over occupied territories, and reparations. In response to differing Russian demands, President Trump has called for collaborative efforts. Meanwhile, Ukraine anticipates a memorandum from Russia specifying their proposals, as Zelenskiy prepares to send officials to engage in further dialogue.

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

