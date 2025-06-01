New Leadership at Uttar Pradesh Police: Rajeev Krishna Takes Charge
Rajeev Krishna, the newly-appointed Director General of Police, met with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after assuming his role. He takes charge from his predecessor Prashant Kumar. Krishna expressed commitment to tackling crime and corruption with a focus on women's safety and improving law and order.
- Country:
- India
In a significant leadership transition, Rajeev Krishna has been appointed as the Director General of Police (DGP) for Uttar Pradesh. On Sunday, he met with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence in Lucknow.
Krishna, a 1991-batch IPS officer, succeeds Prashant Kumar, who retired the previous day. The meeting was officially documented through the DGP's social media channels.
Expressing gratitude to the Chief Minister, Krishna emphasized his dedication to state governance goals of zero tolerance towards crime, women's safety, and enhancing law and order. Previously, Krishna served as the Director General of Vigilance and the chairman of the state's Police Recruitment Board.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Historic Bale Miyan Fair Canceled Amid Law and Order Concerns
Assam Police Enforces Zero Tolerance Policy Under CM Sarma's Vision
India's United Front: Zero Tolerance to Terrorism Echoes in Japan
India Reiterates Zero Tolerance on Terrorism in Russia Visit
India's Zero Tolerance: Confronting Terrorism With Resolve