New Leadership at Uttar Pradesh Police: Rajeev Krishna Takes Charge

Rajeev Krishna, the newly-appointed Director General of Police, met with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after assuming his role. He takes charge from his predecessor Prashant Kumar. Krishna expressed commitment to tackling crime and corruption with a focus on women's safety and improving law and order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 01-06-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 20:48 IST
In a significant leadership transition, Rajeev Krishna has been appointed as the Director General of Police (DGP) for Uttar Pradesh. On Sunday, he met with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence in Lucknow.

Krishna, a 1991-batch IPS officer, succeeds Prashant Kumar, who retired the previous day. The meeting was officially documented through the DGP's social media channels.

Expressing gratitude to the Chief Minister, Krishna emphasized his dedication to state governance goals of zero tolerance towards crime, women's safety, and enhancing law and order. Previously, Krishna served as the Director General of Vigilance and the chairman of the state's Police Recruitment Board.

(With inputs from agencies.)

