New Leadership at Uttar Pradesh Police: Rajeev Krishna Takes Charge

In a significant leadership transition, Rajeev Krishna has been appointed as the Director General of Police (DGP) for Uttar Pradesh. On Sunday, he met with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence in Lucknow.

Krishna, a 1991-batch IPS officer, succeeds Prashant Kumar, who retired the previous day. The meeting was officially documented through the DGP's social media channels.

Expressing gratitude to the Chief Minister, Krishna emphasized his dedication to state governance goals of zero tolerance towards crime, women's safety, and enhancing law and order. Previously, Krishna served as the Director General of Vigilance and the chairman of the state's Police Recruitment Board.

(With inputs from agencies.)