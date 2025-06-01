Madrassa Teacher Arrested for Heinous Crime in Uttar Pradesh

A madrassa teacher in Uttar Pradesh was detained on charges of raping a 15-year-old girl, as reported by Circle Officer (CO) Rupali Rao. A case was filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and POCSO Act, leading to Saddam Husain's arrest from the Nai Mandi police station area.

Rao confirmed that the victim had been sent for medical examination following the complaint lodged by the girl's family. The grievous nature of the crime has sparked outrage in the community.

The family claims the girl was lured to the madrassa under the pretense of education and then subjected to this heinous crime. Authorities are investigating further to uncover the details of the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)