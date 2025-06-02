Tragic Shooting at North Carolina House Party Leaves Community in Shock

An early Sunday incident in Hickory, North Carolina, saw at least 80 shots fired, resulting in one fatality and injuries to 11 others during a house party, according to authorities.

Despite no arrests, investigators confirmed multiple shooters. The shooting occurred around 12:45 am in what Major Aaron Turk described as a typically peaceful residential area.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and Hickory Police, with assistance from the FBI, are probing the case. Witnesses reported partygoers, including high school students, fleeing as gunfire erupted. Victims remain unidentified.