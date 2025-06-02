Mexico's First Judicial Elections: A Historic Shift Amid Controversy

Mexico recently embarked on an unprecedented journey, holding its first-ever judicial elections. The move, which aims to revamp the nation's judiciary, has sparked controversy and left voters grappling with confusion.

The turnout was notably low, as many Mexicans found the process perplexing, given the myriad of unfamiliar choices and the novelty of voting for judges. This election came after the ruling party, Morena, restructured the court system, fueling allegations of a power grab.

Critics voiced worries about the election's impact on the judiciary's independence, while civil society groups flagged concerns over candidates with questionable backgrounds, including ties to criminal organizations. Despite these challenges, supporters argued that the change could foster a more democratic and less corrupt system.