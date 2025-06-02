Terrorism Crackdown: Thane Raids in Focus
Authorities conducted searches in Thane district, focusing on a former SIMI office-bearer's residence, in connection with a terrorism-related case. ATS and Thane rural police began the operation in Padgha village. The investigations are part of a broader effort to address potential links to ISIS.
Authorities intensified their efforts to clamp down on terrorism-related activities by conducting multiple searches across Thane district. Among the key locations raided was the residence of a former office-bearer of the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI).
The anti-terrorism squad (ATS), alongside Thane rural police, initiated the raids early morning in Padgha village. They targeted the home of Saquib Nachan, raising suspicions of potential terrorist connections.
This latest operation follows a 2023 crackdown by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Padgha, which resulted in several arrests linked to the terror outfit ISIS. Officials remain tight-lipped about ongoing investigations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
